Delhi Police nabs four of family for abducting tenant's son

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping her tenant's 3-year-old son here for her brother and sister-in-law who wanted a male child, officials said.

The minor was rescued from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and reunited with his family members, they added.

Apart from the 35-year-old landlady, the police said they have also arrested her sister-in-law (26), her brother (32) and apprehended her 16-year-old son in the case.

The matter came to fore after the child's father lodged a missing complaint at the Kamla Market police station on October 4.

The complainant stated that his son was playing outside their rented accommodation and went missing under mysterious circumstances, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and teams began a hunt for the missing child, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said in a statement.

On checking CCTV footage of the area, one camera was found to capture a person accompanying the child and moving towards Gandhi Market, said the statement.

The person was later identified as a teenager and was apprehended.

"The minor disclosed that on the instructions of his mother, he took the child to Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and handed over to his aunt," the DCP said.

Upon interrogation of the teen's mother, she told police that her sister-in-law has two daughters and she desired one boy child, due to which she asked her son to take the tenant's son to the couple, he added. PTI BM RPA