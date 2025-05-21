Delhi Police nabs hardcore criminals wanted in over 40 cases in snatching quest

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two inter-state criminals involved in more than 40 serious offences, including shootouts with police, dacoity, robbery, snatching, and attempted murder, an officer said on Wednesday.

Rashid alias Mosin, 50, and Sunil Kumar, 51, both residents of Delhi, were arrested after analysis of over 1,200 CCTV cameras.

The arrests were made in connection with a gold chain snatching incident that occurred on May 10 outside the Ayyappa Temple in Sector-1, R K Puram.

"A 68-year-old woman from Kerala had reported that two men on a motorcycle snatched her gold chain in broad daylight and fled. CCTV footage along a 26-kilometre stretch across congested parts of the city was scanned which led to the arrest of Sunil Kumar from Gulabi Bagh area," the officer said.

"Upon interrogation, Sunil confessed to the crime and revealed the identity of his associate, Rashid, who was later apprehended from Laxmi Nagar with the stolen motorcycle used in the offence," the person said.

The two also confessed to snatching another gold chain from Saket on May 11 and an attempted snatching near Safdarjung Enclave on May 13.

Police said Rashid has been involved in 26 cases, including attempted murder, dacoity, armed robbery, and shootouts with police. PTI BM VN VN