Delhi Police nabs Kapil Sangwan gang member over killing in Jhajjar

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has apprehended a member of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang in connection with the gunning down of a man in Haryana's Jhajjar, an officer said on Sunday.

Harish Saini, 35, a resident of Nihal Vihar in Delhi, was wanted in connection with the murder of Sandeep alias Bablu, a resident of Ladpur village in Jhajjar.

The police recovered a pistol and two live cartridges from Saini at the time of his arrest.

According to the police, Sandeep was shot dead on July 17 by two unidentified assailants in Ladpur.

"Saini had allegedly provided crucial logistical support to the perpetrators at the instructions of Kapil Sangwan. A case was registered in Badli in Haryana, and further investigation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Aalap Patel said.

The arrest followed a tip-off about Saini's presence at a house in Nihal Vihar, and a raid was made.

"During the raid, Saini allegedly pulled out a single-shot pistol and aimed it at the police team. The officers overpowered him and recovered the firearm along with one live cartridge. Saini has had a history of involvement in serious crimes in Delhi-NCR. He was previously implicated in three cases, including robbery, assault, and arms-related offences," Patel said.

Born in 1990, Saini is a class 7 dropout. After the death of his father, his mother worked as a domestic help to support the family.

His elder brother is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a murder case.

It was during his brother's imprisonment that Saini reportedly came into contact with members of the Kapil Sangwan gang and became involved in criminal activities, police said. PTI BM PRK VN VN