Delhi Police nabs key Gogi-Karalia gang member for extortion calls from abroad

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a key member of the Gogi-Dinesh Karalia gang, who was wanted in three extortion cases lodged across Delhi-NCR, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the gang made extortion calls from Malaysia and Dubai, targeting high-profile businessmen in the region.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team conducted a raid near Bhagwati Garden Extension and apprehended Sitender Kumar.

"He initially denied any involvement but later, during interrogation, confessed to orchestrating multiple extortion calls along with his associate Ajay, who is currently in Dubai," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said.

He further said Kumar admitted to making extortion calls to prominent businessmen in Delhi's Rohini and Palam areas as well as in Ghaziabad, demanding crores of rupees.

To intimidate its targets, the gang arranged for associates to fire shots at the residence of a relative of an NRI businessman in Ghaziabad, the officer added.

The gang relied on SIM cards and phones sourced from abroad to avoid detection and ensure anonymity, he said.

The gang's activities were coordinated by Ajay and Kumar, who received instructions from associates based in foreign countries, including jailed members of the Gogi-Dinesh Karalia gang. Kumar told the interrogators that Ajay had persuaded him into joining the gang and expanding its extortion operations.

"With his arrest, police worked out three major extortion call-related cases registered at KN Katju Marg, Palam and Masuri in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Legal provisions related to extortion have been added to these cases," the officer said.

The Gogi-Dinesh Karalia gang has a well-organised network operating both locally and internationally. Extortion calls were made from Malaysia and Dubai to evade law enforcement. Additionally, the gang used sharpshooters to intimidate its targets, with logistical support provided by associates in India.

A resident of Haryana's Jhajjar, Kumar completed a polytechnic diploma in 2011 and worked with private firms, before venturing into the money-lending business. After meeting Ajay, a member of the gang, Kumar started indulging in criminal activities, leveraging his financial resources and connections. His involvement in extortion schemes escalated over time, making him a key member of the gang, police said.

The officer said police arrested Naveen alias Sonu, the brother of Dinesh Karalia, in an extortion case in December. Further investigations are focused on dismantling the gang's network, he added. PTI BM RC