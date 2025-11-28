Delhi Police nabs man for killing taxi drivers, selling their vehicles in Nepal

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing taxi drivers across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, dumping their bodies in remote areas and selling their vehicles in Nepal, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Dhiraj Tomar alias Raj Singh, a resident of Sikanderpur Kalan in Uttar Pradesh, had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2001 murder and robbery case registered at New Ashok Nagar police station, they said.

"Dhiraj was part of a gang that hired taxis, killed the drivers and dumped their bodies in remote areas before fleeing with the vehicles, which were later sold in Nepal," a senior police officer said.

Investigators learned that Dhiraj had adopted a new identity, "Raj Singh," and had been living away from his family to avoid detection. Based on inputs, Dhiraj was tracked down near his native village and arrested, he added.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to his involvement in multiple cases of murder, robbery and abduction registered in Uttarakhand and Delhi.

"On March 17, 2001, police received information about two men found injured in a dump yard in Mayur Vihar Phase-III. One of them succumbed to injuries, while the other survived," the officer said.

He was also wanted in three other similar cases reported from Haldwani, Almora and Lohaghat, the police said.

A case was registered under sections related to murder, attempt to murder and robbery of the Indian Penal Code. Two accused were arrested at the time, but Dhiraj and another accomplice managed to evade arrest and were declared proclaimed offenders, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI SSJ ANM ANM