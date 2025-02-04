Delhi Police nabs man from Himachal in sextortion case

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A cyber fraudster has been arrested for his allegedly involvement in a sextortion case, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Amit Kumar (19) was arrested by Dwarka Cyber Police from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, police in a statement said.

Kumar allegedly lured victims through video calls and recorded obscene videos of them for extorting money, they said.

On August 12, last year a person lodged a complaint alleging that he was duped of Rs 4.84 lakh. The victim claimed that he received a video call, which was disconnected within seconds. Later, a caller posing as a CBI officer claimed the girl in the video had died and demanded money for a compromise, the police said in the statement.

"A team was formed to investigate the matter after registering an FIR. Team tracked the accused and reached in Chamba and apprehended him," it stated.

The accused had opened accounts in different banks to receive the extorted money. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM NB