Delhi Police nabs man in Kerala for duping retired colonel of Rs 18.8 lakh in forex investment fraud

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A 29-year-old fisherman from Kerala has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly duping a retired army colonel of over Rs 18.8 lakh after promising high returns from foreign exchange (forex) investments, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sreejith Rajendran, a resident of Azheekal in Kollam district of Kerala, was apprehended from his hometown, he said.

The police said Sreejith, who studied till Class 10 and is a fisherman by profession, was enticed into the racket by a friend who flaunted a lavish lifestyle funded through fraudulent means. Driven by greed and a desire for easy money, he became part of the syndicate.

Earlier this year, another accused, Sunil, from Jodhpur was arrested in connection with the same gang. The mastermind of the operation, Anandhu Lal from Kollam, is still at large, according to the police.

"The victim, a retired Colonel, was lured into the scam in December 2023 after receiving unsolicited messages and calls from a woman who identified herself as 'Cute Arvin Anghita'.

She convinced him of potential profits in the forex market and encouraged repeated investments," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Under the guise of high returns, the complainant was coaxed into transferring money in several instalments. When he sought to withdraw funds, he was told to make additional payments to process the withdrawal, he said, adding that eventually, a total of Rs 18,80,818 was taken from him.

A case was registered on August 31, 2024, under the relevant sections of the IPC and an investigation was launched.

"During the probe, it was found that the cheated funds were routed through several bank accounts, most of which had been opened using fake addresses and mobile numbers," the officer said.

One such transaction amounting to Rs 5.93 lakh was traced to a bank account in Oachira, Kollam, held by the accused Sreejith Rajendran. The amount was withdrawn in cash on the same day, he said.

A police team was dispatched to Kerala and the accused was nabbed from Azheekal. PTI SSJ RT RT