Delhi Police nabs man wanted in attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in an attempt to murder case, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ashu, a resident of Malka Ganj, was wanted in connection with an attack in the Sabzi Mandi area following a long-standing rivalry, police said.

Ashu and his associates, on September 7, allegedly attacked a man with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him grievously injured.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap near Nala Road, ITBP School in Dwarka Sector 16 and arrested the accused.

During interrogation, Ashu admitted his role in the crime. His elder brother has already been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, police said. PTI BM BM AMJ AMJ