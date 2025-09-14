Delhi Police nabs man wanted in double murder case from UP

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a double murder case lodged in Delhi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bhopura, police said on Sunday.

Dev Pratap Singh, a resident of Delhi's Mandoli, was wanted in a case registered at Harsh Vihar police station, they said.

On September 5, two men -- Sudhir and Radhey Prajapati -- were shot at in the parking area of C-Block in Pratap Nagar. Both succumbed to their injuries during treatment at GTB Hospital, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the killings were a fallout of an altercation on August 29 between the victims and accused Pradeep and Pramod. A case was registered and further investigation was taken up.

"Four accused -- Chetanya Tomar, Pradeep Bhati, Pawan Bhati and Pramod -- have already been arrested, while two others, Dev Pratap and Sumit, were absconding," the officer said.

Following a tip-off, a team traced Dev Pratap to the Bhopura border where he was hiding in a car, which was also seized during the raid.

"During interrogation, Dev Pratap disclosed that he, along with his associates, conspired to kill Radhey and Sudhir over old enmity. On the day of the incident, the group arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire before fleeing," the officer said. PTI BM NB