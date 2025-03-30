Delhi Police nabs man wanted in extortion case in Goa

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old man accused in an extortion case and had escaped from the custody of Goa Police while in transit at Mumbai Airport last year, a statement here said on Sunday.

The accused, Imad Khan, was wanted in a case registered at Mapusa in Goa, it said.

According to the police statement, Khan and his associates extorted Rs 30 lakh from a businessman in Goa by posing as officers from the Delhi Police's Narcotics Cell.

The gang had booked villas in Goa for their operation. "They allegedly threatened to leak an obscene video of the victim," it said.

"Khan was arrested by Goa Police but managed to flee from Mumbai Airport on June 19 last year, after a brief scuffle," the statement said.

Several of Khan's accomplices have already been arrested, it added.

Acting on a recent tip-off, a Delhi Police team tracked Khan to Dehradun, where he was apprehended on March 28.

During interrogation, the accused revealed he was introduced to the crime syndicate by a woman who had connections with other accused, police said.

Authorities have been informed about Khan's arrest, and further proceedings are underway, they added. PTI BM RUK RUK