Delhi Police nabs man wanted in multi-state cheating cases for over a decade from Goa

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a 38-year-old man, who had been on the run for over a decade, in connection with an investment fraud case and about 20 cheating cases across multiple states.He was arrested in Goa, police said on Saturday.

Gyaneshwar Kaushik alias Gyan, originally a resident of Khajuri Khas in Delhi, had been evading arrest since 2014, when a cheating case was registered against him at Dwarka North police station.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2023, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said. "Acting on a tip-off about his hideout, police traced him to Porvorim in North Goa, where he was living under the alias Anil Jaiswal.

"After a two-day surveillance operation with the assistance of the local police, the accused was held on August 19," the officer said.

According to police, Kaushik began his career as a tele-caller selling insurance policies before moving into fraudulent investment schemes. "He established a company in his own name and lured people with promises of high returns on investments. In one such case, he cheated a woman in Dwarka of over Rs 1 lakh and later fled the city," an officer said.

Investigations revealed that Kaushik and his associates operated call centres to target victims across India. He has multiple cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Rajasthan, police said.

In addition to the 2014 cases in Dwarka, he has also faced cases in Hyderabad under the IT Act and cheating charges, the officer added. He was also arrested in 2016 by Paschim Vihar East police in a similar case, but continued his criminal activities after being released, they added.

Kaushik confessed to living in premium hotels and service apartments in Goa to evade law enforcement. The police are now sharing his details with other states where cases are registered, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and trace the money trail, police said.