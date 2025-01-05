Delhi Police nabs man wanted in robbery case after 14-year hunt

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Haryana, 14 years after he allegedly robbed a tempo driver in broad daylight, an offical said on Sunday.

The accused, Mukesh alias Dhandu, was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered against him in 2011.

"He had evaded arrest for 14 years and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in 2015," a senior police officer said.

The accused was allegedly involved in a robbery case that took place on Bawana-Kanjhawala road on May 7, 2011, he said.

Mukesh and his accomplice Zora Singh had robbed a tempo driver of Rs 3 lakh and a mobile phone by brandishing a revolver, he added.

While Zora was arrested soon after the incident and the stolen amount was recovered from him, Mukesh managed to escape and evaded arrest, police said.

Based on a tip-off a police team apprehended Mukesh from Bahadurgarh in Haryana. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the robbery, the officer said. PTI BM OZ OZ