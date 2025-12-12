Delhi Police nabs murder accused absconding for 11 years from UP hideout

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man in a 2014 murder case after he remained at large for 11 years, and was declared a proclaimed offender, an official said on Friday.

The accused Lakhan Singh (43), was arrested from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh after a series of coordinated raids across multiple states.

"He had been absconding in a murder case registered at Ranhola police station," the officer said.

According to the police, during the review of pending cases, a team flagged the unsolved Ranhola murder in which Singh had been absconding for more than a decade.

"On November 21, 2014, a body was found near the bank of a drain close to Khedi Baba Bridge. Police found an unidentified male, aged 40-45, with deep injuries on the face, back of the head and other parts of the body. The deceased was later identified as Rakesh," the officer said.

Lakhan Singh emerged as the prime suspect but allegedly flee soon after the killing, and could not be traced for years, he added.

Police said inputs were received indicating that Singh was hiding in Uttar Pradesh. On December 10, a raiding team carried out an operation in Kasganj and arrested the accused.

Singh had been declared a proclaimed offender by a local court on September 28, 2015, and spent the next 11 years moving between Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest, they added.