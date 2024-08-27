Delhi Police nabs 'Namaste gang' member

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 37-year-old member of 'Namaste gang' wanted in a case of MCOC Act was nabbed on Tuesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Wasim, a resident of Gautam Vihar, they said.

He was wanted in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act registered in 2018 at Jagatpuri police station.

Two accused -- Javed and Iqrar -- have already been arrested in the case, police said.

Javed was running a crime syndicate in the name of 'Namaste gang'. They used to target people especially on vehicle and used to offer Namastey. Javed used to engage the victims in conversation whereas other associates used to rob them, police said.

This gang used to operate in east, Dwarka, west and outer districts of Delhi, they added. PTI NIT AS AS