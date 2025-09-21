Delhi Police nabs nine externees in crackdown

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended nine externees for violating prohibitory orders in east district, officials said on Sunday.

The coordinated crackdown was launched by multiple teams across police stations to trace offenders violating externment orders.

In Trilokpuri, a team of Mayur Vihar police apprehended Ravinder alias Dimple (35), a bad character of the area, after a chase. Five offenders were held in Pandav Nagar, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, special staff apprehended two offenders in Shashi Garden. Both were linked with criminal activities in the Pandav Nagar area, they said.

In Madhu Vihar, police arrested Anjali Singh, who was externed for nine months but was found living in Mandawali, they said. PTI BM SMV DIV DIV