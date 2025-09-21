Delhi Police nabs Panipat man for credit card scam

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Panipat for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1 lakh in a fake credit card scam, an officer said on Sunday.

The victim in his complaint said he had received a call from a person who introduced himself as an employee of a private bank.

He said the man said he had been issued a credit card and it needed to be activated.

"The caller tricked the complainant into sharing a one-time password (OTP), following which his phone was hacked and Rs 1 lakh was siphoned off," the officer said.

Police traced the money to an account in a Panipat bank, in the name of one Amit.

A team arrested Amit on Friday and found that he had earlier been booked in a similar fraud case in Delhi's Dwarka.

According to investigators, Amit did not operate the scam alone, and there were many involved in generating and selling fake credit cards.

Three more complaints of card fraud have been linked to Amit, police said.