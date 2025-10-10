Delhi Police nabs 'Pardi' gang member wanted for robbery, murder in Ludhiana

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old member allegedly associated with Madhya Pradesh's Pardi gang, and wanted in five cases, including murder and robbery, has been arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohan Pardi, was apprehended on Thursday night after evading arrest since 2024.

He carried a reward of Rs 12,000 by the Madhya Pradesh Police for his capture.

Police said the Pardi gang is known for its involvement in house robberies, burglaries, and violent crimes, including murder. The gang has long operated across Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states, often targeting isolated houses and committing robberies at night.

Following a recent burglary at Delhi's Neb Sarai, the team began tracking suspects linked to the gang and traced the accused to Ludhiana.

"A team was dispatched there and the accused Mohan was apprehended with the help of the local police," the officer said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he and his associates would travel in small groups and live in temporary roadside camps. They posed as vendors selling toys or balloons to survey potential targets.

At night, they would enter houses half-naked and armed with slings and stones, attacking anyone who resisted before fleeing with valuables, police said.

The accused was found wanted in five cases registered in Madhya Pradesh, including a murder case of a village sarpanch last year. PTI BM ANM ANM MPL MPL MPL