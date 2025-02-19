Delhi Police nabs proclaimed offender associated with Chennu Pahalwan gang from Maharashtra

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a key associate of the Irfan alias Chennu Pahalwan gang from Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Shadab (28) had been evading arrest for four years and was declared a proclaimed offender in four cases, including robbery, extortion, burglary, and attempt to culpable homicide, he said.

"Shadab, from Delhi's Narela, has a history of serious criminal activities, with involvement in 17 cases of murder, robbery, extortion, and burglary across the national capital and Haryana," he said.

Acting on tip-off, team tracked him to Mumbra in Maharashtra. After a 30-hour operation near Pahar Wali Masjid, he was apprehended on February 16, the police said. PTI BM BM NB NB