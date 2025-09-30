Delhi Police nabs two from Faridabad for duping youth on pretext of job offer

Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended two men from Faridabad for allegedly running a cyber fraud racket that duped youngsters on the pretext of providing jobs in a private airlines company, an official said on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old complainant, Rohit Yadav, reported that he was cheated of Rs 24,100 after responding to a social media job advertisement, he said.

Yadav was first asked to pay Rs 350 as form fees and Rs 3,250 as dress charges, followed by Rs 15,500 for an agreement and Rs 5,000 as file charges.

“After the payments, he was sent a fake gate pass and bond agreement purportedly from the Airport Authority of India before being blocked by the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

A case was registered and police traced the money trail to bank accounts in Faridabad. Acting on technical inputs, the police arrested Azad Khan (25), a welder, and Ajay (30), a painter, both residents of Faridabad.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to posting fake job advertisements on social media, using forged documents and gate passes to deceive victims, the police said.

“Azad used his bank account to receive the cheated amount, which they admitted spending on their daily needs,” the DCP added.

One mobile phone with the SIM card used in the crime was recovered, containing forged documents in the name of the private airline and even letters issued in the name of the complainant.

Further investigation is underway to identify other victims, police said.