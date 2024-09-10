Delhi Police nabs two men accused of stealing jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Two men accused of stealing jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh by forging bills were nabbed after four years, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Yogesh Singh (32) from Uttam Nagar and Deepak (32) from Khayala allegedly generated fake invoices for Rs 40 lakh and stole jewellery from a store in 2020, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a complaint registered at Dwarka South police station from the company's zonal manager in Dwarka stated that his store detected fraudulent activity by Yogesh Singh and Deepak.

Yogesh Singh was arrested first and Deepak nabbed later the same day, the officer said.

He said the accused had been absconding for four years by changing their addresses and mobile numbers.

During interrogation, they told the police that when the company's system was updated in 2020, they planned to generate forged bills.

The accused also said they had fallen into debt due to COVID-19 and planned to steal the jewellery to repay it, Singh said. PTI SHB NIT SZM