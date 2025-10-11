Delhi Police nabs UP man who faked his death to evade trial

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who had faked his death to escape trial in multiple cases of burglary and possession of illegal firearms, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Virender Vimal, a resident of Mungeshpur village in Delhi, had declared himself dead using forged documents in 2021 to avoid non-bailable warrants issued by court, he said.

Vimal was a habitual offender wanted in several cases of house-breaking, theft and illegal possession of arms registered at Bawana police station.

"He allegedly managed to obtain a forged Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) death certificate showing his death on August 24, 2021, following which court proceedings in his cases were abated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

However, police recently re-examined the case and found discrepancies in the death record.

"Upon scrutiny, it was established that no such death had occurred and that the certificate had been fabricated to mislead the court," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Police carried out extensive digital tracking and field verification. Following sustained surveillance, the accused was traced and apprehended from Gorakhpur, the officer said.

The police said the accused's identity was confirmed using Crime Kundli, a biometric database, and Facial Recognition System (FRS) software, which matched his latest photograph with past police records, eliminating any doubt about his identity.

Vimal's criminal history dates back several years. He was involved in at least four cases registered at Bawana police station, including burglaries at industrial units and private residences, theft of vehicles, and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

He was also found in possession of a stolen SUV in one of the cases, the officer said.

"After being released from custody, he returned to theft and burglary. To permanently evade justice, he faked his own death and produced the forged certificate before court," an officer said.

The police said Vimal typically targeted factories and homes at night, using stolen vehicles to commit subsequent crimes and avoid detection.

The accused has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and produced before a court for further proceedings, police added. PTI SSJ NB NB