Delhi Police nabs woman absconding in 1993 human trafficking case

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police said on Wednesday it has arrested a woman who was declared a proclaimed offender in a 1993 human trafficking case and was absconding for the past 23 years.

Advertisment

"A team of the Shahdara police station got a tip-off about a woman, identified as Logana, hiding in Uttar Pradesh. She was absconding since 2000 in a human trafficking related case registered against her at the Niwas Puri police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Acting on the tip-off, a team arrested her from Uttar Pradesh.

Logana, now 60, was booked in 1993 based on a complaint of a woman that she was abducted by the accused and was being sold to different men, they said. PTI BM TIR TIR