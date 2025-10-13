Delhi Police, NDRF renew MoU to boost disaster response training

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding for three years to continue institutionalising disaster management training for police personnel, an official said on Monday.

The MoU was signed at the Delhi Police Headquarters in the presence of Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, Special Commissioner of Police (Training) Sanjay Kumar, and NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela.

The renewed collaboration aims to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of Delhi Police in emergencies, including natural and man-made disasters.

"Training programs conducted under this initiative cover disaster management and preparedness, rescue operations, CPR techniques, community-based disaster management, and the incident response system," an official statement said.

The officer further said that since the inception of the programme in 2022, around 17,000 police trainees have benefited from training sessions conducted by NDRF instructors at the Delhi Police Academy (DPA). The initiative has improved the competence of police personnel in handling emergencies, facilitated better coordination with NDRF teams, and raised awareness about disaster preparedness among officers.

"The collaboration has also focused on community engagement, with police personnel trained to support and guide citizens during disaster situations," said the officer.

The officer said the renewed MoU reflects the sustained commitment of both Delhi Police and NDRF to strengthen institutional mechanisms for disaster response. PTI BM NB