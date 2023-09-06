Delhi Police officer creates caricature sketches of 30 leaders expected to attend G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhi Police assistant commissioner of police Rajender Kalkal has sketched caricatures of 30 world leaders who are scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in the national capital later this week.

Kalkal has made caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, US President Joe Biden, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, etc.

Kalkal has placed the caricatures at his office on the 14th floor of the Delhi Police headquarters.

"I have a hobby of making cartoons and caricatures since my childhood. I used to make cartoons of my classmates and also of teachers. When I joined the force, I managed to keep my hobby alive.

"Last year, I made a caricature of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and presented it to him. He liked it and sent an appreciation letter from the United Kingdom," Kalkal said.

He said the caricature of Sunak took the maximum time, while Ramaphosa's caricature was easy. He made all 30 caricatures in 45 days.

Kalkal said he has also made caricatures of former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, spiritual leader Dalai Lama, cartoonist RK Laxman and author Khushwant Singh. Kalkal added that he has also made sketches of his senior officers. PTI NIT SKY