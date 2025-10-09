Delhi Police officer dies of heart attack at Tis Hazari Court

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 50-year-old Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector posted at the Tis Hazari Court here died due to an alleged heart attack, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am on Monday when Rajesh, who was deployed for security duties at the court, arrived for his routine shift, they said.

CCTV camera footage from the court premises shows him greeting colleagues and proceeding towards the seating area when he suddenly staggered and fell to the ground, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by fellow police personnel, where doctors declared him dead. According to hospital authorities, the cause of death was suspected to be a heart attack, police said.

Rajesh had been posted in the court's security and screening wing. PTI SSJ ANM RHL