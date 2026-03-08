Delhi Police organise awareness drives, self-defence sessions on Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday organised a series of awareness drives, self-defence training sessions and community outreach programmes across districts and units to mark International Women's Day.

The initiatives, held in the run-up to and on the occasion, aimed at promoting women's safety awareness, legal literacy and community participation through various engagement activities.

A senior police officer said the programmes included self-defence training sessions, lectures on good touch and bad touch, cyber and social media awareness workshops, health check-up camps, a women's scooter rally, and felicitation events recognising the contribution of women in society and policing.

In the North District, a scooter rally involving 40 women police personnel was organised. In the northwest district, a self-defence training session was conducted at government school, while similar awareness programmes were organised under the Parivartan Cell and Nazuk scheme.

Several districts, including South, Southeast, West and Dwarka, organised self-defence workshops, safety awareness meetings and cyber awareness sessions in schools, colleges, markets and public spaces. PTI BM BM NB NB