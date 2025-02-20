Delhi Police organise cyber awareness programme, Cygiene

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A cyber awareness programme 'Cygiene' was organised in Shahdara district as part of the celebrations for Delhi Police Week at the Guru Gobind Singh University East Campus Auditorium, an official said on Thursday.

The event commenced at 3 pm on Wednesday with a detailed session on cyber hygiene, targeting the general public, especially senior citizens, who are often the victims of cyber crimes, according to a senior police official.

A free health check-up was also organised for the senior citizens, to outreach the common persons.

DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said, "The event concluded with a lively Pentomime show on cyber awareness and senior citizen services, which added an engaging element to the proceedings." He emphasised the necessity of staying vigilant and informed about digital safety practices. "With the rise in cyber frauds over the past few years, the program focused on educating the public on safety measures and techniques to protect themselves from cyber criminals," he added.

Through a series of interactive discussions, presentations and activities, the participants were made aware of the growing threat posed by cyber criminals, as well as the various scams circulating in the online world. Topics such as the modus operandi of cybercriminals, current trends in cyber crimes and preventative measures were covered extensively. PTI COR NIT HIG