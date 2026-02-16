Delhi Police organises array of events as part of police week celebrations

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday began 'Police Week' celebrations with a series of public outreach and community engagement programmes aimed at strengthening police-public partnership and showcasing citizen-centric initiatives.

Police Week, being observed from February 16 to 22, is themed around service, security, dedication, courage, sensitivity, awareness about new policing laws, and public cooperation, officials said.

The celebrations began with the theme 'Seva-Commitment to Selfless Public Service', with blood donation camps organised across all police districts.

Citizens and police personnel participated in large numbers, reflecting community participation and social responsibility, they said.

A senior police officer said several activities are planned throughout the week, including illumination of police buildings, performances by the Delhi Police Band at public locations, march pasts by the Delhi Police contingent that was declared best during the Republic Day Parade 2026, and public awareness campaigns through Jansampark vehicles.

Other events include 'Delhi Gully Olympics' under a rural sports initiative, podcasts on public awareness issues, a mega exhibition showcasing the history and modernisation of Delhi Police, cultural programmes, and a 'Run for Drug Awareness' campaign.