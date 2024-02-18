Delhi Police organises road safety programme at Connaught Place

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday organised 'Raahgiri Day' at Connaught Place inner circle under the 'Delhi Police Road Safety Week', an official said.

"Safety of people is our objective. We organised Raahgiri for everyone to spread awareness about the traffic rules," Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said.

The officer further said despite an increase in traffic, campaigns on road safety and road engineering have proportionally lowered accident rates.

The DCP (Traffic) said plays and quiz competitions on road safety were organised to improve awareness of traffic rules.

The DCP Traffic the Road Engineering and Research cell makes a data analysis tries to implement it in road engineering and campaigns.

"Children are future of the country. They learn very quickly and can tell their parents if they make any mistakes on the road," the DCP said.

"Message given by a children has more impact on parents. They can tell their parents that not to jump red light crossings. These campaigns are working and death rates compared to the last year have dipped," Jaiswal said. PTI BM SKY SKY