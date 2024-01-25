Delhi Police partners with MapMyIndia to provide navigation facility for R-Day invitees

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Police in coordination with MapMyIndia, a digital mapping platform, has created navigation links to facilitate pick up and drop for Republic Day invitees who will be using the parking facility, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the traffic police had said they would provide alighting facility for VIPs, including senior bureaucrats and politicians, near their seating area this time on Republic Day. After dropping the VIPs near their seating area, the cars would be sent to a designated parking spot.

A senior police officer said, "In a first of its kind initiative, Delhi Police in coordination with MapMyIndia has created links to facilitate pick up and drop for Republic Day event attendees." Using the navigation links, the invitees can reach their alighting point from where their vehicles will go to the designated parking area with the help of the map. Later when the parade ends, their vehicles will pick up the invitees from their spots and proceed accordingly, the officer said.

The police have issued an advisory regarding special parking arrangements for the visitors attending the Republic Day event.

Parking spots 3 and 4 behind Vigyan Bhawan have a capacity of 300 vehicles. Once the capacity exceeds at these spots, the visitors are required to alight only on Maulana Azad Road near Vigyan Bhawan and their vehicles will be accommodated at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Kota House Jam Nagar House and Jailsaimer House), 7 (Vanijya Bhawan), the advisory stated.

Apart from this, vehicle parking is not allowed at the parking lots at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday, it added. PTI NIT RPA RPA