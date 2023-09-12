Delhi Police personnel felicitated by Commissioner for G20 prep work

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has awarded CP's special commendation disc and certificate to officers and personnel for their contribution to G-20 Leaders’ Summit arrangements, an official order stated.

According to the order, which was issued on Monday, the Delhi Police Commissioner felicitated the personnel for the flawless execution of the G-20 Summit arrangements.

"The smooth, professional and precise execution of the colossal G20 arrangement, which saw participation, commitment and contribution from the entire rank and file of Delhi Police, was made possible only by the shared sense of pride and ownership in the overall objectives of the mega arrangement by every participant.

"This par excellence camaraderie and commitment deserve appreciation and gratitude in the form of a Commendation Disc, to be manufactured as per the photograph, design and dimensions attached overleaf, by respective Heads of Offices for onward distribution and investiture in a decentralized manner," the order stated.

The two-day summit was held on Saturday and Sunday and was attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

During the period, the national capital, especially the New Delhi district, was under heavy security cover.

A multi-layer security cover had been put in place around the Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi where the summit took place. Over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police had been deployed for the summit. PTI NIT NIT VN VN