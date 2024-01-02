SC denies Delhi Police plea for construction on Yamuna floodplains

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by the Delhi Police seeking seeking permission to construct barracks for accommodation of its trainees in the floodplains of Yamuna river.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan wondered how could permission be given for allowing construction on the floodplains.

"Why do you want to construct in Yamuna floodplains? Steps need to be taken for the environment. Last year the flood water entered the Supreme Court.How can we allow barracks on Yamuna? Dismissed," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by the Delhi Police against an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which had junked the plea in 2020 saying the project is located right on the floodplains and thus cannot be allowed.

The NGT had refused to agree with the submission of the Delhi Police that the Principal Committee, formed to oversee Yamuna rejuvenation, made recommendations in favour of the Delhi Police.

The NGT in its 2015 order prohibited any construction activity in the demarcated flood plain and directed the Principal Committee to identify all existing structures as of today which fall on the demarcated floodplain.

"Upon identification, the Principal Committee shall make its recommendations as to which of the structures ought or ought not to be demolished, in the interest of environment and ecology, particularly, if such structures have been raised in an unauthorised and illegal manner," the NGT had said.