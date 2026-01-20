Delhi Police probes complaint of assault, caste abuse at JMI; says, no conversion attempt

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has begun a probe into the allegation of verbal and physical assault on an employee of the Polytechnic of Jamia Millia Islamia by a faculty member, the force said on Tuesday. No allegation of conversion, however, has been made, as against claims on social media, it said.

A complaint was filed on Monday by an employee of the institute in southeast Delhi's Okhla area against an associate professor of the Civil Engineering department, a statement of the police read.

The employee alleged that on January 13, the associate professor came to his desk, used objectionable language and behaved violently towards him.

"Legal proceedings are underway as per law. Statements are being recorded and evidence is being collected," police said in the statement, adding that the matter is under active investigation.

The police dismissed claims of religious conversion angle to the row.

"It is strictly clarified that the complainant has made no allegation regarding any attempt at forceful religious conversion. Such reports are factually incorrect and baseless," their statement read.

The police urged the media and the public to not circulate unverified information that could disturb communal harmony.

Police sources said that a complainant is an upper division clerk in the Polytechnic department. PTI BM VN VN