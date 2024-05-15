Delhi Police prohibits entry of goods vehicles in Karol Bagh market for 7 hrs

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday prohibited the entry of all types of goods vehicles into Karol Bagh market for over seven hours.

Advertisment

They said the decision was taken following a direction from the Delhi High Court.

The police department posted the update on X.

"As per Hon. Delhi HC's directions, entry of all types of goods vehicles is prohibited in Karol Bagh market from 12:30 PM to 8 PM," the post read.

The Karol Bagh market is famous for wedding outfits, footwear, electronics goods along with cheap smartphones. PTI NIT RPA