Delhi Police raids national capital, Haryana to curb organised crime by gangs

New Delhi: Delhi Police conducted searches across the national capital and Haryana targeting members and associates of different gangs, an official said on Thursday.

As many as 40 teams of the outer north district police launched simultaneous operations against the Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawana-Rajesh Bawana, Jitender alias Gogi and Kala Jathedi gangs on Wednesday night, he said.

According to police, the raids were conducted at multiple hideouts of the gangsters in an effort to curb organised crime and break the supply chains of weapons and finances.

During the operation, police seized cash and recovered many firearms, a police officer said.

Multiple FIRs have been registered following the raids, the officer said.