Delhi Police raids UP Police head constable's house over robbery case

Meerut (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police raided the house of a Uttar Pradesh Police head constable in Meerut district in connection with a robbery case in the state capital, officials here said Monday.

The head constable is posted in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. The alleged robbery took place in Delhi's Kirti Nagar a few days ago.

"Delhi Police indeed conducted a raid at the head constable's house in Jani. However, I am unable to provide more details about the operation. I only know that they came yesterday afternoon for a recovery in a case. They registered their presence in our station but did so after the raid," Jani Police Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Singh told PTI.

"What was recovered or not, only Delhi Police can clarify. The person whose house was raided is a head constable in the UP Police, currently posted in Shamli, and a resident of Jani (in Meerut)," Singh added.

It was understood that Delhi Police made some recoveries from head constable Veer Singh's home linked to the kirti Nagar robbery, according to officials here.

Delhi Police reportedly brought along a man named Sohanveer, who is said to be Veer Singh's relative. The local police officials refrained from confirming these details, terming it as a "matter for the Delhi Police". PTI COR KIS TIR TIR