Delhi Police ready to implement new criminal laws which come into effect on July 1

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police is all set to implement the three new criminal laws which will come into effect across the country from Monday, bringing widespread changes in India's criminal justice system and ending colonial-era laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"Proper trainings were organised to understand the new laws. Those who received the training were given handbooks to understand the new laws," a senior officer of the Delhi Police said.

In January this year, a 14-member committee was constituted to study the laws and prepare the study material for the Delhi Police personnel. The committee was led by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and comprised DCP Joy Tirkey, Additional DCP Uma Shankar and other officers.

During the last 15 days, the Delhi Police personnel initiated a trial process where they registered dummy FIRs, said the officer.

"The Investigative Officers (IOs) captured pictures and recorded the crime scene with their mobile phone cameras and subsequently uploaded them on the e-Praman Application," said the officer.

As per the new law, the evidence collection process at the crime scene will be mandatorily videographed to prevent evidence tampering, another police officer said.

"There will be helpline numbers for the IOs to help them in understanding the law," said the police officer. PTI BM MNK MNK