Delhi Police records complainant's statement in assault case involving off-duty pilot

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has recorded a detailed statement of the complainant and begun collecting material evidence in connection with the alleged assault of a passenger by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

Police said the complainant was called on Tuesday for recording his statement, collecting evidence and undergoing a medical examination.

Further recording of statements of all relevant individuals and collection of evidence will continue, a senior police officer said.

CCTV footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the security area of Terminal 1 is being collected and examined to reconstruct the sequence of events, he added.

"The investigation is at a preliminary stage. CCTV footage from the terminal is being scrutinised and other relevant evidence is being gathered. The accused will be called for questioning in due course," the officer said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after police received a complaint from victim Ankit Dewan via email on Monday.

The case pertains to an alleged incident on December 19 near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1, where Dewan claimed he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal, who was off duty at the time and travelling as a passenger.

Dewan alleged that an altercation began after he objected to some airline staff members jumping the queue at the security checkpoint, following which the pilot allegedly abused and assaulted him in full public view, causing injuries to him and traumatising his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident.

In a subsequent statement, Dewan said a CT scan has confirmed a displaced fracture of his left nasal bone.

Air India Express has said it is aware of the incident involving one of its employees, who was travelling on another airline on the day of the incident, and that the pilot has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending an internal investigation. PTI BM RC