Delhi Police recovered 515 lost/missing mobile phones using CEIR portal since April

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police recovered 515 lost and missing mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register portal since April this year, an official said on Wednesday.

"Of the recovered devices, 399 have been returned to their owners, while the remaining handovers are in progress," DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Police teams tracked the phones using technical surveillance, including in neighbouring states, the DCP said.

He advised citizens to promptly report lost phones, block SIM cards and IMEIs on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, and remain alert against cyber frauds involving fake claims of phone recovery. PTI BM BM ARI ARI