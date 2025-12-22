Delhi Police recovers 248 lost mobile phones, restores them to owners

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered and restored 248 lost mobile phones to their rightful owners as part of its technology-driven and citizen-centric policing initiative, an official said on Monday.

In November, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had recovered and returned 152 lost mobile phones to their owners.

The recovery was achieved through systematic technical surveillance, IMEI tracking and coordinated follow-up, a senior police officer said.

After recovery, all mobile phones were duly verified before being handed back to their respective owners, ensuring proper identification and documentation.