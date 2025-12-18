Delhi Police recovers 408 lost mobile phones, 276 returned to rightful owners

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has traced and recovered 408 missing or lost mobile phones during a special drive conducted over the past seven months, an official said on Thursday.

Out of the total recovered devices, 276 mobile phones have already been handed over to their rightful owners, while the process to return the remaining 132 handsets is underway, he said.

The recovery operation was carried out by teams from various police stations of the New Delhi district.