Delhi Police recovers 711 stolen, lost mobile sets worth Rs 1 cr

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered 711 stolen and lost mobile phones worth around Rs 1 crore from the Shahdara area and handed over 86 sets to their rightful owners, an official said on Thursday.

The recovery was made under the nationwide drive, 'Operation Vishwas', launched in May last year, to trace and recover stolen, snatched, robbed and lost mobile phones, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The officer said that based on technical analysis, 13 teams from various police stations and district units were formed to recover the devices.

He said several people voluntarily returned mobile phones after being contacted, while in other cases, teams had to conduct focused field action to retrieve the devices.

According to the police data, Shahdara district had recovered 205 mobile phones in 2023, 555 in 2024 and 711 in 2025, taking the cumulative total to 1,471 devices over three years.