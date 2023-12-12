Delhi Police recovers para-badminton player's bag left behind in autorickshaw

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The bag of a para-badminton player, containing medals and important documents, that he left behind in an autorickshaw near the Red Fort here has been recovered, police said on Tuesday.

Five members of the national para-badminton team from various states came to Delhi to participate in a tournament at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here and visited the Red Fort on Monday, they said.

One of the players, Jagdish H C of Bengaluru, forgot his bag, which contained his medals, certificates and important documents, in an autorickshaw, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The team approached the Red Fort police post for help.

Immediately a team comprising Sub-Inspector Satender Singh and Head Constable Than Singh was formed. The team analysed footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras installed on the route of the autorickshaw and obtained its registration number, Meena said.

The bag was brought from Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, he said.

All the medals and documents of the player were handed over to him, police said.