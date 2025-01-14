Delhi Police registers 155 cases for alleged MCC violations ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has registered 155 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over the last one week in the national capital ahead of the February 5 assembly polls.

Advertisment

To maintain law and order, preventive actions have led to the arrest of 6,371 individuals under various provisions, including the Excise Act, an official statement said.

The police have heightened vigilance at inter-state border checkpoints and intensified crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs from January 7 to 13, it said In this period, Delhi Police registered 155 cases for MCC violations and seized 105 unlicensed arms and 78 cartridges. Additionally, 16,315 litres of liquor was confiscated, along with 57.55 kg of drugs valued at over Rs 12 crore, it said.

The police said that the law enforcement seized Rs 1.02 crore in cash and 37.39 kilograms of silver. PTI BM RT