Delhi Police registers 215 cases for MCC violations ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, police have registered 215 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from January 7 to January 15 in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

To maintain law and order, preventive actions have led to the arrest of 8,477 individuals under various provisions, including the Excise Act, an official statement said.

The police have heightened vigilance at interstate border checkpoints and intensified crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs from January 7 to 15, the statement added.

During this period, Delhi Police recorded 215 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 139 illegal firearms and 101 cartridges.

Additionally, they seized 23,489 litres of liquor and 59.98 kilograms of drugs, with a total value of more than Rs 13 crore. The police also seized more than 1,200 banned injections.

The law enforcement agencies seized Rs 1.46 crore in cash and 37.39 kilograms of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

