Delhi Police registers 45 FIRs in Nov-Dec over online child sexual abuse material

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a total of 45 FIRs in November and December across various districts of the city based on cyber tip-offs related to the circulation of child sexual abuse material online, a statement said on Thursday.

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), Delhi's nodal unit for handling CSAM cases registered the FIRs, the statement said.

"The FIRs were lodged after Cyber Tipline Reports received from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal," it said.

Seven additional FIRs were registered in December 2025, largely against repeat offenders, including cases flagged through supplementary digital evidence, taking the total number of FIRs registered so far to 52 across Delhi, it said.

The SPUWAC is working closely with national cyber agencies to combat online child sexual exploitation, it said.

Further investigation in all cases is underway, and legal and technical measures are being taken to ensure strict action against the accused, it said. PTI SGV BM SHS SHS