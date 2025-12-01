Delhi Police registers case against man for beating stray dog to death

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly beating a stray dog with a stick, an assault that led to the animal’s death six days later, an animal rights group said in a statement on Monday.

The action was taken after PETA India lodged a complaint through a local activist on November 28 at the Kalindi Kunj police station, following a report by a news outlet, it said.

According to the FIR, the stray dog had allegedly wandered into the accused’s colony and fought with his pet dog on November 21. The accused, along with another unidentified man, then allegedly beat the stray, causing injuries that resulted in its death days later.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under Section 325 (killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kalindi Kunj police station and launched an investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

PETA India said it has also requested police to add different provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, to ensure the accused faces the maximum penalty under both laws.

"Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. For everyone’s safety, it’s imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one," PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Ishani Rathee said in the statement, commending the Kalindi Kunj station house officer for promptly registering the FIR.

The organisation said perpetrators of animal abuse should undergo psychiatric evaluation and counselling, citing research that links cruelty to animals with a higher likelihood of committing violent crimes, including murder, assault and harassment.

PETA India also reiterated its call for stronger penalties under the PCA Act, which currently prescribes a maximum fine of only Rs 50 for first-time offenders, and said it has submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking harsher punishments. PTI SGV SSJ ARB ARB