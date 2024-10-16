Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in 8 hoax threats to flights

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital on Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said, "Airport police has responded to eight incidents involving reported bomb threats this month. After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes." "Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms to ensure strict measures against misuse and to maintain the safety and security of passengers and airport operations," she said.

She said an FIR under sections 217 and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, has been registered in connection with the recent hoax bomb threat concerning Akasa Air flight.

"After coordination with the concerned social media platform, all accounts responsible for spreading these false threats have been suspended to prevent further misuse and ensure public safety," she said, adding detailed investigations were underway.

Earlier, police sources said, an FIR has been registered at the IGI Airport Police Station as different flights received threats through a social media handle in the last two days.

Police have identified the people operating the handle and teams are working to nab them, they said.

These aircraft were scheduled to fly to different international and domestic destinations, a police officer said.

In the last two days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some international flights, received bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found on the planes.

Police said the number of FIRs may increase.

Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them. PTI ALK BUN RHL