Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in hoax threats to flights

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital following a bomb threat.

According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the IGI airport police station as different flights received the threats through a social media handle in the last two days.

These aircraft were scheduled to fly to different countries and states, a police officer said.

In the past two days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some international flights, received bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found in the planes.

Police said the number of FIRs may increase.

Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them.