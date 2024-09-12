Delhi Police registers FIR for malicious post against judiciary

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with an alleged "malicious" post on X against the judiciary following a complaint from the Supreme Court administration.

"A complaint was received from the office of Admin Security, Supreme Court of India, with regard to a malicious, ill-intended, factually incorrect tweet circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter) with an intention to malign judiciary on Monday," Delhi Police said in a statement said.

A case under sections 356 punishment for defaming), 217 (false information against public servant), 351 (threat to injure reputation), 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS 2023 and Section 66(C) (punishment for identity theft) of the IT Act 2000 was registered on Tuesday with the Special Cell, the police said in the statement.

The investigation has been taken up by Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), they said.

Sources claimed that the post had referred to a family member of the Chief Justice of India.

Earlier, taking cognisance of the post, the West Bengal police had also initiated a probe into the matter, they said. PTI ALK RT